Pelosi on Trump-Mexico agreement: 'Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate'

Washington (CNN) House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed how President Donald Trump handled his latest trade and immigration talks with Mexico, repeating her claim that the President throws "temper tantrums."

"Threats and temper tantrums are no way to negotiate foreign policy," Pelosi said in a statement Saturday, a day after the President announced he'd rescinded tariff threats to Mexico after reaching an immigration enforcement deal

Trump took a shot at Pelosi as well Saturday morning, calling her "nervous" on Twitter as he pressed the House to take up the US-Mexico-Canada Agreement -- one of several ongoing points of dispute between Trump and Pelosi.

"Nervous Nancy Pelosi & the Democrat House are getting nothing done. Perhaps they could lead the way with the USMCA, the spectacular & very popular new Trade Deal that replaces NAFTA, the worst Trade Deal in the history of the U.S.A. Great for our Farmers, Manufacturers & Unions!" Trump tweeted.

The respective comments Saturday morning mark the latest jabs between Trump and Pelosi in their continuing war of words.

