Kamala Harris defends criminal justice record in speech to South Carolina NAACP

Columbia, South Carolina (CNN) Before a majority black crowd in early primary state South Carolina, 2020 presidential candidate Kamala Harris mounted a forceful defense of her career as a prosecutor.

Harris has been criticized by activists on the Democratic party's left for decisions she made as California's attorney general and San Francisco district attorney -- including on criminal justice reforms and truancy.

On Saturday to a predominantly middle aged southern crowd, Harris bucked that criticism and declared that she believes safety is a civil right that all people are entitled, and sought to dismiss the myth that black people don't want "public safety."

"There have been those who have questioned my motivations, my beliefs and what I have done," she said at the Palmetto State's NAACP Freedom Fund dinner in Columbia.

"But my mother used to say, you don't let people tell you who you are. You tell them who you are. So that's what I'm gonna do. That's what I'm gonna do. Because let me be clear - self-appointed political commentators do not get to define who we are and what we believe," Harris told the room that responded with a furor of applause and a near-standing ovation.

Read More