Hillary Clinton's brother Tony Rodham dies

By Caroline Kelly

Updated 12:36 PM ET, Sat June 8, 2019

Washington (CNN)Hillary Clinton's brother Tony Rodham has died, the former Democratic presidential candidate announced Saturday on Twitter.

"We lost my brother Tony last night. It's hard to find words, my mind is flooded with memories of him today," she tweeted. "When he walked into a room he'd light it up with laughter. He was kind, generous, & a wonderful husband to Megan & father to Zach, Simon, & Fiona. We'll miss him very much."
Rodham was Clinton's youngest brother, and was previously married to former Sen. Barbara Boxer's daughter Nicole Boxer.
