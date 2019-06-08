Vox Media and employees reach deal on a union contract

New York (CNN Business) Vox Media employees and management have struck an agreement for a union contract.

"After 29 straight hours of final negotiations, and well over a year of organizing and collective action, we are thrilled to announce we have reached a tentative agreement with Vox Media for our first-ever collective bargaining agreement with the Writers Guild of America , East," the Vox Media Bargaining Committee said in a statement Friday evening.

The deal came after more than 300 Vox Media employees walked out on Thursday. Staffers and management had failed to come to an agreement for a union contract after more than a year of negotiations. The walkouts affected Vox Media's group of popular websites — such as Vox, SBNation, The Verge, Eater, Recode, Curbed, and others.

The bargaining committee said the contract needs to be ratified "but we are proud of what we have won in this agreement and can't wait to share the details."

Repping @Polygon on the @vox_union bargaining committee has been the most challenging, fulfilling, and rewarding experience of my professional life. I'm so proud of what we've accomplished for our unit — together. ✊🏾💪🏾😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/JwcOg2jcA7 — Samit Sarkar wants a fair union contract now (@SamitSarkar) June 8, 2019

