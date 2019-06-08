(CNN) FIFA has given the former head of the Afghanistan Football Federation a lifetime ban from football-related activities after allegations he sexually abused female players.

The governing body of world football also fined Keramuddin Karim 1 million Swiss francs (about $1 million) after FIFA said its investigation found he was "guilty of having abused his position and sexually abused various female players, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics."

CNN is seeking comment from Karim about the ban.

Karim was previously suspended for 180 days as FIFA investigated the claims of abuse between 2013 and 2018.

Karim has not faced any criminal charges.

