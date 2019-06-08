Breaking News

2 stars of 'The 100' TV series announce they're married

By Jay Croft, CNN

Updated 6:49 AM ET, Sat June 8, 2019

(CNN)Two stars of the long-running TV series "The 100" have tweeted big personal news: They got hitched.

Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley shared photos and messages late Friday on Twitter.
"Recently I married my best friend and soul mate @WildpipM We are very happy and ask that you keep your comments kind and respect our privacy at this time," Taylor wrote.
In the photo, both are wearing wedding bands, and Taylor is holding a bouquet.
    "It is with such a full heart that I call @MisElizaJane my wife This is something we both cherish very deeply and are beyond happy. Please remember to be respectful and kind to one another. Be well be kind," Morley tweeted.
    The CW recently renewed their post-apocalypse series for its seventh season.