Mass protest in Hong Kong over law critics fear could allow China to snatch anyone

Hong Kong (CNN) Tens if not hundreds of thousands of protesters are due to take to the streets of Hong Kong Sunday to oppose a controversial extradition bill that would enable China to extradite fugitives from the city.

Critics say the bill will leave anyone on Hong Kong soil vulnerable to being grabbed by the Chinese authorities for political reasons or inadvertent business offenses and undermine the city's semi-autonomous legal system.

The bill has caused political gridlock, outcry among the city's usually pro-conservative business community, and even physical scuffles in the city's legislature, as well as criticism of the Hong Kong government by the United States and European Union.

The government says the bill is designed to plug loopholes in current law, by allowing Hong Kong to decide on a case-by-case basis whether or not to send fugitives to territories where it doesn't have formal extradition deals-- such as Taiwan, Macau and mainland China. Lawmakers have said the guarantee of a fair trial will not be written into the bill.

Protesters take part in a protest against the proposed extradition law on April 28, 2019 in Hong Kong, China.

A grisly murder case in Taiwan, where a 20-year-old Hong Kong woman was allegedly killed by her boyfriend while on holiday there, has expedited the case for the bill. Currently, the suspect cannot be sent from Hong Kong to face justice in Taiwan.

