A pride of 14 lions might have escaped from a South African national park

(CNN) South African officials warned residents to beware of 14 lions that might have escaped from a national park Thursday.

The pride fled from Kruger National Park, one of Africa's largest game reserves at over 7,500-plus square miles, and were spotted in the town of Phalaborwa near a mine, local officials said.

In a tweet, the province of Limpopo's government urged mineworkers and residents to stay alert. Once (and if) they're captured by authorities, they'll be released back in the reserve.

A meeting held between LEDET, The Kruger National Park and Greater Balule concluded

that the lions are to be captured and released back at Kruger National Park.



Employees at Foskor Mine and members of the public are hereby advised to be alert at all

times. — Limpopo Government (@OtpLimpopo) June 7, 2019

Around 2,000 lions live in Kruger National Park, and it's unclear how the 14 might have crept out. The sprawling park is fenced in along the boundary between Limpopo and the wildlife.

Big cats killed two people inside the park within the last two months.

