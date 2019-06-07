The week in 23 photos

Breaking News

US President Donald Trump and his wife, Melania, visit graves in Normandy, France, as part of D-Day commemorations on Thursday, June 6. It's been 75 years since the D-Day invasion, which was a turning point in World War II.
Tens of thousands of people gathered in Hong Kong's Victoria Park on Tuesday, June 4, to mark the 30th anniversary of the Tiananmen Square massacre. The mood was funereal but defiant as people paid respect to those who died when Chinese troops cracked down on pro-democracy protesters in Beijing. Read more: The story behind the iconic 'Tank Man' photo
Patricia Olds is comforted at a makeshift memorial for the 12 people who died in a Virginia Beach shooting on Friday, May 31. Olds had been carrying a cross for her co-worker Laquita Brown.
Men dressed as US soldiers watch British and French paratroopers jump over Sannerville, France, as part of D-Day commemorations on Wednesday, June 5.
Men dressed as US soldiers watch British and French paratroopers jump over Sannerville, France, as part of D-Day commemorations on Wednesday, June 5.
A couple of guardsmen, apparently overcome by heat, faint Saturday, June 1, during rehearsals for the Trooping the Colour event in London. They were later helped to their feet.
People pose nude in New York while holding cutouts of nipples during a photo shoot by artist Spencer Tunick on Sunday, June 2. They were protesting Facebook and Instagram's policies on artistic nudity.
A drag queen takes part in a Pride parade in Torremolinos, Spain, on Saturday, June 1.
A drag queen takes part in a Pride parade in Torremolinos, Spain, on Saturday, June 1.
Tents and tarps erected by homeless people line the Skid Row area of downtown Los Angeles on Tuesday, June 4. The homeless population in Los Angeles County has increased to almost 60,000 people this year, despite the nation's booming economy and a major investment in combating the crisis. In pictures: L.A.'s homelessness crisis
A rhinoceros wades in its pond at the Berlin Zoological Garden on Wednesday, June 5.
Muslims offer prayers as the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on Wednesday, June 5. They were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
US President Donald Trump and Britain's Queen Elizabeth II laugh during a state banquet at London's Buckingham Palace on Monday, June 3. In pictures: President Trump in Europe
People in Sutamarchan, Colombia, participate in the annual Tomatina tomato-fight festival on Sunday, June 2.
A diver near the Turkey-Syria border shines a light on underwater waste on Tuesday, June 4. The amount of plastic that's been dumped into the ocean has been increasing, according to a recent study, and the problem will probably get worse.
A silhouette of a demonstrator is seen behind a Chinese flag outside the Chancellery in Berlin on Friday, May 31. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was holding talks with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.
A plume of ash is released as the Mount Agung volcano erupts in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday, May 31.
Students at the University of Hong Kong clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue on Tuesday, June 4. The statue memorializes the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.
US Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez works behind the bar at the Queensboro Restaurant in New York on Friday, May 31. Ocasio-Cortez, a former bartender, also waited tables to raise awareness for Democrats' fight to increase the national minimum wage to $15 an hour.
Floodwaters from the Mississippi River rise around a home in West Alton, Missouri, on Saturday, June 1. Heavy rains in the central United States have caused levees to breach along the Mississippi and Arkansas rivers.
US veteran Vincent Speranza talks with US soldiers during D-Day commemorations in France on Wednesday, June 5. Speranza fought in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.
The seeds of a ripe dandelion plant are seen in Brandenburg, Germany, on Friday, May 31.
Taxi drivers line up as they protest ride-sharing services in Mexico City on Monday, June 3.
Singer Taylor Swift performs at the Wango Tango music festival in Carson, California, on Saturday, June 1.
A giant projection of the "Trump Baby" balloon lights up the White Cliffs of Dover, England, on Saturday, June 1. Trump was met by widespread protests as he arrived in England for a state visit. See last week in 35 photos
Take a look at 23 photos of the week from May 31 through June 6.