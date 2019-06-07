The week in 23 photos

Men dressed as US soldiers watch British and French paratroopers jump over Sannerville, France, as part of D-Day commemorations on Wednesday, June 5.
A drag queen takes part in a Pride parade in Torremolinos, Spain, on Saturday, June 1.
A rhinoceros wades in its pond at the Berlin Zoological Garden on Wednesday, June 5.
Muslims offer prayers as the Taj Mahal in Agra, India, on Wednesday, June 5. They were celebrating Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.
People in Sutamarchan, Colombia, participate in the annual Tomatina tomato-fight festival on Sunday, June 2.
A silhouette of a demonstrator is seen behind a Chinese flag outside the Chancellery in Berlin on Friday, May 31. German Chancellor Angela Merkel was holding talks with Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan.
A plume of ash is released as the Mount Agung volcano erupts in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday, May 31.
Students at the University of Hong Kong clean the "Pillar of Shame" statue on Tuesday, June 4. The statue memorializes the victims of the Tiananmen Square massacre in 1989.
US veteran Vincent Speranza talks with US soldiers during D-Day commemorations in France on Wednesday, June 5. Speranza fought in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II.
The seeds of a ripe dandelion plant are seen in Brandenburg, Germany, on Friday, May 31.
Taxi drivers line up as they protest ride-sharing services in Mexico City on Monday, June 3.
Singer Taylor Swift performs at the Wango Tango music festival in Carson, California, on Saturday, June 1.