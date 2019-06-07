For the first time ever, Wisconsin is flying the rainbow pride flag over its Capitol building

(CNN) For the first time ever, Wisconsin's government is raising the rainbow LGBTQ pride flag at the state's Capitol.

The Wisconsin order also allows any state building to follow suit.

"Publicly displaying the Rainbow Pride Flag sends a clear and unequivocal message that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place where everyone can live without fear of persecution, judgment, or discrimination," Evers said in the order.

Mark Spreitzer, a Democratic state representative who is gay, tweeted his support.

"With a historic number of out LGBT legislators and our biggest, most bipartisan Equality Agenda this session, it's only fitting that the pride flag should fly over the Capitol this month. Happy Pride!"

Not everyone in Wisconsin supported the decision. Republican Scott Allen, a state representative, questioned the appropriateness of the move.

"Is this any more appropriate than erecting the Christian flag over the Capitol?"

