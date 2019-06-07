Child abuse investigation against NFL star Tyreek Hill is no longer active, DA says

(CNN) The criminal investigation into allegations of child abuse against Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill is no longer active, according to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.

Hill was accused of abusing his 3-year-old son after an audio recording was made public in April purportedly of Hill's fiancée, Crystal Espinal, suggesting the Chiefs player broke their son's arm.

Howe said in May that his office was "troubled by the situation and are concerned about the health and welfare of the child."

"We believe that a crime has occurred," he said. "However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed the crime against this child."

Howe told CNN on Friday, "As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we will reevaluate the situation."

