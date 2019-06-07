Child abuse investigation against NFL star Tyreek Hill is no longer active, DA says

(CNN)The criminal investigation into allegations of child abuse against Kansas City Chiefs star receiver Tyreek Hill is no longer active, according to Johnson County District Attorney Steve Howe.
Hill was accused of abusing his 3-year-old son after an audio recording was made public in April purportedly of Hill's fiancée, Crystal Espinal, suggesting the Chiefs player broke their son's arm.
Howe said in May that his office was "troubled by the situation and are concerned about the health and welfare of the child."
"We believe that a crime has occurred," he said. "However, the evidence in this case does not conclusively establish who committed the crime against this child."
Howe told CNN on Friday, "As in any case, if we receive additional evidence we will reevaluate the situation."
In a letter to the NFL in May, Hill denied he punched his son or grabbed the boy's arms. The letter was signed by one of Hill's attorneys, N. Trey Pettlon.
Brian McCarthy, NFL spokesman, told CNN Friday the DA's investigation into Hill has "no impact on our review. The CPS (Child Protective Services) process continues."
Chiefs Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said in April that team officials were "deeply disturbed" by the audio, and that Hill would not be with the team for the "foreseeable future."
"We'll make the right decision about Tyreek at the right time," he said. "It obviously is a tough situation for the organization and we wish the best for his family."
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell was asked about Hill at the Spring League meeting news conference in May. He said the priority is the child.
"We are prepared to go ahead and have an interview whenever we have the permission to do so. And then we will make a determination based on whatever information we have at that point in time," Goodell said. "And so, again, I won't speculate on where we'll go, but we will certainly look at all the information we possibly can as soon as possible."
CNN has reached out to Hill's attorney and agent for a comment.