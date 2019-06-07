Man arrested after police say he was plotting to throw explosives at people in Times Square

(CNN) A man has been arrested after authorities say he was planning to detonate explosive devices in New York's Time Square, local media outlets are reporting, citing law enforcement sources.

The suspect, who was taken into custody Thursday, was plotting to throw explosives at people in the tourist destination, according to New York Daily News . He was looking to buy grenades, the outlet reported.

Police set up an undercover operation to catch the suspect when he went to purchase the weapons, and sources say he was taken into custody by the FBI-NYPD Joint Terrorism Task Force. The suspect is believed to have been acting alone.

Officials have not released his name and there is no official word yet from the FBI task force.

CNN has reached out to the NYPD and the FBI, but has not received a comment.

