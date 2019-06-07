Pharrell visited a memorial for the victims of Virginia Beach, his hometown

(CNN) Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams went home Friday to visit a memorial for the 12 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting this year.

The musician and his wife Helen Lasichanh visited the site erected outside the municipal center where the shooting occurred.

He embraced memorial visitors but didn't offer a public comment.

@Pharrell just showed up to pay his respects at the memorial in Virginia Beach @WAVY_News #VBstrong pic.twitter.com/KyjchDoEh6 — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) June 7, 2019

On May 31, a gunman killed 12 people and injured four others in a building of the city's municipal center, where 11 of the victims worked.

Virginia Beach honored the victims Thursday with "VB Remembers," a ceremony attended by victms' family members and politicians, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and US Sen. Tim Kaine.

