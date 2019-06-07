Pharrell visited a memorial for the victims of Virginia Beach, his hometown

(CNN)Virginia Beach native Pharrell Williams went home Friday to visit a memorial for the 12 people killed in the deadliest mass shooting this year.
The musician and his wife Helen Lasichanh visited the site erected outside the municipal center where the shooting occurred.
He embraced memorial visitors but didn't offer a public comment.
On May 31, a gunman killed 12 people and injured four others in a building of the city's municipal center, where 11 of the victims worked.
Virginia Beach honored the victims Thursday with "VB Remembers," a ceremony attended by victms' family members and politicians, including Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam and US Sen. Tim Kaine.
Pharrell tweeted his condolences the day the shooting took place.
"We are praying for our city, the lives that were lost, their families and everyone affected. We are resilient. We will not only get through this but we'll come out of this stronger than before we always do," he wrote.
He also tweeted a mirror selfie on Monday wearing the same hoodie he later wore to visit the memorial, which reads, "We must be Born again."