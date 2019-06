Paradise High seniors graduate 7 months after Camp Fire destroyed their town

(CNN) The 220 seniors at Paradise High School celebrated more than just receiving their diplomas at the school's commencement ceremony on Thursday. They celebrated the resiliency of their community.

The deadly Camp Fire devastated the California town of Paradise last fall. Since then, Paradise students have grappled with rebuilding their lives while living in temporary homes and studying in makeshift classrooms.

Paradise High School was left standing after the fire but the school had to relocate. Of the 900 students who attended Paradise before the fire, about 500 students relocated to a temporary campus in an office complex while 175 took classes online and the rest transferred.

Senior class president Garrett Malcolm told his classmates that one word defined Paradise: strength.

"We weren't raised to be quitters, to just give up when times get tough," he said in a video of the graduation ceremony , which was held at the school's football field.

