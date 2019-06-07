Two NYPD officers died by suicide in 24 hours. The commissioner has a message for America's largest police force

(CNN) Two members of the New York Police Department died by suicide within the course of 24 hours, Commissioner James O'Neill said Thursday.

In a note to members of the department, he encouraged individuals to seek help, if needed.

"We cannot hide from this incredibly important discussion," O'Neill said in his note. "We must not pretend that these things don't happen, or that such tragic deaths are somehow a fact of life. Importantly, we cannot sit idly by and just pray that they don't happen again. We have to take action now. We have to discuss mental health."

"This is about keeping our family healthy -- and about saving lives. Your jobs require that you spend so much of your work day helping people in crisis. But, before you can take care of others, it's imperative that you first take care of yourselves," O'Neill added.

