Missing Mouseketeer Dennis Day is dead, police say, and his body was found months ago

(CNN) A body that was found in an Oregon home two months ago has been identified as that of long-missing Dennis Day, one of the original members of "The Mickey Mouse Club" TV show from the 1950s, police said.

The remains of Day, 76, were found April 4 at his house in the southern Oregon city of Phoenix, but investigators weren't confident enough to identify the corpse as his until Thursday, Oregon State Police said.

Because of the corpse's condition, investigators couldn't use dental records or DNA to identify it, and instead decided Thursday that the remains were Day's through "investigation, evidence and other information," police said in a statement.

His death is under investigation, state police said.

Day was reported missing in mid-July by his husband, who suffers memory loss and was in a hospital at the time, The Oregonian has reported.

