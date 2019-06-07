(CNN) Brian France, NASCAR chairman and CEO for nearly 15 years, pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated on Friday.

He was arrested on New York's Long Island on allegations of aggravated driving while intoxicated in August of last year.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, France, 56, is required to do 100 hours of community service and undergo alcohol counseling before his sentencing date, according to a statement from Suffolk County District Attorney Timothy D. Sini.

"This case is a reminder for both residents and anyone visiting Suffolk County this summer that it is all of our responsibility to keep our roads safe," Sini said. "It is not acceptable for anyone to be driving while drunk or on drugs in our community."

If France meets the requirements, he will be able to withdraw his guilty plea, and the charge will be reduced to a traffic violation of driving while ability impaired.

Read More