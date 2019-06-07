Alabama mayor apologizes for homophobic comments in social media post

(CNN) The mayor of a small Alabama town is being asked to resign by city council members following inflammatory remarks he made on his Facebook page that he has since apologized for.

In posts that have been since deleted, Carbon Hill Mayor Mark Chambers posted about the "killing" of LGBT people last Friday, according to CNN affiliate WBRC . Carbon Hill is a small town of fewer than 2,000 people about 55 miles northwest of Birmingham.

"We live in a society where homosexuals lecture us on morals, transvestites lecture us on human biology, baby killers lecture us on human rights and socialists lecture us on economics," the main post from Chambers read in capital letters, WBRC reported.

A Facebook friend of Chambers then posted: "By giving the minority more rights than the majority. I hate to think of the country my grandkids will live in unless somehow we change and I think that will take a revolution."

WBRC reported that in a now-deleted comment, Chambers responded: "The only way to change it would be to kill the problem out. I know it's bad to say but without killing them out there's no way to fix it."

