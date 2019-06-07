London (CNN) Boris Johnson, the leading candidate to succeed Theresa May as British Prime Minister, has won a High Court challenge against allegations he lied to the public during the 2016 Brexit referendum campaign, according to the UK's Press Association news agency.

Johnson, a former UK foreign secretary and a high-profile face of the campaign for Britain to leave the European Union, was accused of falsely stating that Britain's membership of the bloc cost £350 million ($442 million) a week.

The controversial claim was plastered on the side of a bus that toured Britain during the tightly fought campaign that resulted in a 52-48% vote for Brexit.

Judges at London's High Court on Friday quashed the attempt to prosecute Johnson, after a judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court ruled on May 29 that he must face a private summons on three counts of misconduct in public office, according to PA.

Johnson's barrister, Adrian Darbishire QC, told the High Court that the private prosecution was politically motivated and hence vexatious.

