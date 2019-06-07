Nadal still perfect against Federer at French Open
Rafael Nadal (right) exchanges a hug with Roger Federer after they played in the French Open semifinals. Who won? Nadal, to improve to 6-0 against the Swiss at Roland Garros.
The semifinal took place in extremely windy conditions, causing havoc when the ball was in the air. Nadal in particular handled the conditions better.
Despite the heavy breeze and cool temperatures, a packed house turned up on Philippe Chatrier to watch the champions who have combined for 37 majors.
Federer had his chance in the second set. He led 2-0 and then was broken at 4-4 from serving at 40-0.
Although Federer had won his last five matches against Nadal overall, he slipped to 2-14 against the Spaniard on clay.
Nadal advanced to a 12th French Open final and will face either Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem. Their match was suspended in the third set.
Federer, 37, bid adieu to the fans and said he didn't know if he would be back at Roland Garros next year.