Photos: Nadal still perfect against Federer at French Open Rafael Nadal (right) exchanges a hug with Roger Federer after they played in the French Open semifinals. Who won? Nadal, to improve to 6-0 against the Swiss at Roland Garros. Hide Caption 1 of 7

Photos: Nadal still perfect against Federer at French Open The semifinal took place in extremely windy conditions, causing havoc when the ball was in the air. Nadal in particular handled the conditions better. Hide Caption 2 of 7

Photos: Nadal still perfect against Federer at French Open Despite the heavy breeze and cool temperatures, a packed house turned up on Philippe Chatrier to watch the champions who have combined for 37 majors. Hide Caption 3 of 7

Photos: Nadal still perfect against Federer at French Open Federer had his chance in the second set. He led 2-0 and then was broken at 4-4 from serving at 40-0. Hide Caption 4 of 7

Photos: Nadal still perfect against Federer at French Open Although Federer had won his last five matches against Nadal overall, he slipped to 2-14 against the Spaniard on clay. Hide Caption 5 of 7

Photos: Nadal still perfect against Federer at French Open Nadal advanced to a 12th French Open final and will face either Novak Djokovic or Dominic Thiem. Their match was suspended in the third set. Hide Caption 6 of 7