London (CNN) India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been asked to remove military insignia from his wicketkeeping gloves during the Cricket World Cup.

Dhoni is an honorary lieutenant colonel of India's territorial army special forces -- just the second Indian cricketer to receive this honor - and during his side's opening victory against South Africa, sported their dagger logo on his gloves.

Only manufacturers' logos are allowed on wicketkeeping gloves, according to guidelines set by the sport's governing body, the International Cricket Council (ICC).

Although the ICC says the insignia flaunts regulations, it stresses Dhoni will face no penalty.

Indian Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has asked the Indian cricket board (BCCI) to intervene on Dhoni's behalf.

