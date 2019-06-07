West Point cadet killed in accident identified

Washington (CNN) The US Military Academy at West Point has identified the cadet who was killed in Thursday's vehicle accident as 22-year-old Christopher J. Morgan of West Orange, New Jersey.

Morgan "died due to injuries sustained from a military vehicle accident at a training area," the academy announced Friday.

"Cadet Morgan was a valued member of the Corps of Cadets and will be missed by all," Lt. Gen. Darryl A. Williams, the superintendent of the US Military Academy at West Point, said in a statement. "Our thoughts and prayers are with the Morgan family."

Morgan was a Law and Legal Studies major and a recruited athlete who was a "standout member of the Army Wrestling Team," according to the statement.

"We are devastated by the news of Chris' passing. He was a talented, hardworking, and determined athlete who loved his sport," said Army West Point Wrestling Coach Kevin Ward. "Chris had an infectious personality with a smile big enough to fill any room, and a heart big enough to love everyone around him. He made everyone around him better and he will be greatly missed."

