Seth Moulton knocks Biden over Iraq War vote

Atlanta (CNN) Rep. Seth Moulton knocked Joe Biden over his previous support for the Iraq War, using the former Vice President's reversal on support for government-funded abortions as his peg.

Biden announced here on Thursday that he no longer supports the Hyde Amendment, dropping his long-held support for the measure that blocks federal funds from being used for most abortions. The shift came after a host of Biden's 2020 Democratic opponents lobbed heavily criticism this week at his position, which was seen as out of step with the mainstream of the Democratic Party.

"Bravo to @JoeBiden for doing the right thing and reversing his longstanding support for the Hyde Amendment," Moulton tweeted Friday. "It takes courage to admit when you're wrong, especially when those decisions affect millions of people. Now do the Iraq War."

Then-Sen. Biden, as well as other Democrats at the time, voted in favor of authorizing the Iraq War in 2002. Moulton, despite serving four tours in Iraq, opposed the war and became a vocal critic of the conflict after returning home. The candidate often describes how he felt compelled to serve even though he did not support the war.

Biden, despite his early support, later became a critic of the Bush administration's handling of the war.

