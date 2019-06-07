Utah man charged with threatening members of Congress, made more than 2,000 phone calls

Washington (CNN) A Utah man has been arrested for allegedly threatening several members of Congress, making more than 2,000 phone calls to Capitol Hill, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint says Scott Brian Haven, 54, started making the calls in 2017 and most recently phoned in threats to lawmakers last month.

In a call on May 23 to the office of one member of Congress, Haven allegedly said he was "going to shoot him in the head. I'm going to do it now, are you ready?"

The complaint said that in a call on May 17, 2018, to an unnamed senator's office, the caller was "extremely agitated" and stated that he would like to slice the heads off two senators.

In another call to a senator, Haven was yelling about "Democrats trying to destroy Trump's presidency," according to the complaint.

