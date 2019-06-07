CNN and The Des Moines Register to release third Iowa caucus poll Saturday

Washington (CNN) With nearly 20 Democratic presidential candidates heading to Iowa this weekend to make their cases to voters in the state that kicks off the 2020 Democratic nomination contests, CNN and The Des Moines Register will release their third poll Saturday, gauging where candidates stand months ahead of the state's presidential caucuses.

The results of the Iowa Poll are set to be released at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday. This will be the third such poll the Register releases in partnership with CNN since the poll's founding in 1943.

The data will provide a look at likely Iowa caucusgoers' considerations for president while 19 of the 23 Democratic candidates campaign in the state this weekend. On Sunday, the Iowa Democratic Party will host its Hall of Fame fundraiser in Cedar Rapids, where those candidates will address prospective voters.

Former Vice President Joe Biden will be notably absent from the event, as well as Massachusetts Rep. Seth Moulton; former Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro; and Miramar, Florida, Mayor Wayne Messam.

Biden, who has held wide leads in most polling conducted since he announced his candidacy in April, will head to Iowa next Tuesday, the same day that President Donald Trump will make a trip to Des Moines to attend a private GOP fundraiser.

Read More