The 25 most shocking lines from Donald's Trump interview with Laura Ingraham at Normandy

(CNN) Just prior to participating in a solemn ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the D-Day invasion in Normandy, France, President Donald Trump sat for an interview with Fox News host (and Trump advocate) Laura Ingraham. With rows and rows of white grave markers as his backdrop, the President repeatedly slammed his political opponents, attacked former special counsel Robert Mueller and generally comported himself in ways that no one would mistake for presidential behavior.

Below, the 25 lines from Trump's interview that you need to see -- whether you want to or not.

1. "I think I can say I really got to know her because I sat with her many times. And we had automatic chemistry. You understand that feeling."

2. "You know, this is supposed to be today a storm and it's a little like the invasion itself, the weather was a big factor and they delayed it a day and it worked out OK. And you look at the weather we have, we have beautiful weather."

Trump on the D-Day invasion: "It worked out OK."

3. "I mean, we've been out now for three and a half days and looks like, I'm saying it isn't always like this, it's pretty beautiful but it can be pretty rough."

Uh ... I think what Trump is saying is that they have had great weather for his trip (and kind of taking credit for it?) but that the weather in Europe isn't always nice. Which is true. Weather, man. Amirite?

4. "This is one of the true, in terms of war, in terms of, probably you can also say, in terms of peace, because this led to something very special."

A real, unedited sentence from the President of the United States.

5. "[United Nations] Secretary [Jens] Stoltenberg has been maybe Trump's biggest fan, to be honest with you."

... said Donald Trump.

6. "It's a beautiful word, if you know how to use them properly."

Trump's reference to "tariff" as a beautiful word reminds me -- again -- of how incredibly often he describes random things as beautiful. Here's a list of 21 of them , via Quartz.

7. "They send in $500 billion worth of drugs. They kill 100,000 people. They ruin a million families every year, if you look at that. That's really an invasion without the guns."

It's not clear to me where Trump is getting these numbers on the supposed damage done by people entering the country illegally via our southern border.

8. "[Mexico] stole 32% of our car business with NAFTA."

"Stole" is an interesting word choice to describe a multi-nation trade agreement.

9. "They send in drugs, illegal drugs, $500 billion, 100,000 people are killed, dead, every year from what comes through our southern border."

Again, a series of Google searches doesn't turn up the source of these numbers from Trump. Which doesn't mean they don't exist! But given Trump's track record on stuff like this, it's uniquely possible he made these numbers up.

10. "I think [Pelosi is] a disgrace. I actually don't think she's a talented person. I've tried to be nice to her because I would have liked to have gotten some deals done. She's incapable of doing deals. She's a nasty, vindictive, horrible person."

... said the President of the United States about the speaker of the US House while in a foreign country -- and with thousands of grave markers in the background of his TV shot.

11. "They thought their good friend Bobby Mueller was going to give them a great report."

12. "He came out with a report with 13 horrible, angry Democrats who are totally biased against me. A couple of them worked to Hillary Clinton. They then added five more who are also Democrats."

13. "[Mueller] made such a fool out of himself the last time she -- because what people don't report is the letter he had to do to straighten out his testimony because his testimony was wrong."

14. "But Nancy Pelosi, I call her 'Nervous Nancy', Nancy Pelosi doesn't talk about it. Nancy Pelosi is a disaster, OK? She's a disaster."

... said the President of the United States about the speaker of the US House in a foreign country -- and with thousands of grave markers in the background of his TV shot.

15. "I think they're in big trouble because when you look at the kind of crimes that were committed, and I don't need anymore evidence and I guess from what I'm hearing, there's a lot of evidence coming in."

This sounds like a big story! Go on ...

16. "But look, and then ask Nancy, why is her district have drug and needles all over the place? It's the most disgusting thing what she's allowed to happened to her district."

Quick reminder: Donald Trump is the President of all the United States -- including Pelosi's San Francisco-based district with "drug and needles all over the place."

17. "N