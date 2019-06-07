Breaking News

17 killed in Dubai after bus crashed into overhead road sign

By Tamara Qiblawi, CNN

Updated 7:04 AM ET, Fri June 7, 2019

The crash took place on Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road.

(CNN)Seventeen people were killed Thursday evening when a bus crashed into an overhead road sign in Dubai, according to police.

The Omani-licensed vehicle was carrying 31 people when it crashed on Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, according to police. The driver, an Omani national in his 50s, is receiving treatment for moderate injuries.
Initial findings on Gulf tanker attacks point to a 'state actor' but Iran not mentioned by name
Eight of those killed were Indian nationals, according to the Indian consulate in Dubai. The consulate listed the names of the dead in a tweet on Thursday night.
Dubai police said an investigation into the incident was underway and tweeted its "sincere condolences" to the families of those killed.
    "Sometimes a small mistake or neglect while driving a vehicle can lead to dire consequences," Dubai police chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa al-Marri was quoted as saying in a police tweet.
    Oman's National Transport Company, which owns the bus, also tweeted its condolences and said it would suspend its trips between the Omani capital and Dubai until further notice.