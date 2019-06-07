(CNN) Seventeen people were killed Thursday evening when a bus crashed into an overhead road sign in Dubai, according to police.

The Omani-licensed vehicle was carrying 31 people when it crashed on Dubai's Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road, according to police. The driver, an Omani national in his 50s, is receiving treatment for moderate injuries.

Eight of those killed were Indian nationals, according to the Indian consulate in Dubai. The consulate listed the names of the dead in a tweet on Thursday night.

Dubai police said an investigation into the incident was underway and tweeted its "sincere condolences" to the families of those killed.

"Sometimes a small mistake or neglect while driving a vehicle can lead to dire consequences," Dubai police chief Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa al-Marri was quoted as saying in a police tweet.

