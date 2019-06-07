(CNN) Real Madrid has agreed Eden Hazard's transfer from Chelsea for a reported fee of €100 million ($113 million).

"The player remains linked to the club during the next five seasons, until June 30, 2024," said Real on its website.

Hazard's transfer is subject to the Belgian international completing a medical and signing his contract with the Spanish club, said Chelsea.

"Although it is with sadness we say goodbye to Eden and we made it absolutely clear to him the club wished him to stay , we respect the decision he has made to take on a new challenge in a different country and follow his childhood dream of playing for Real Madrid," Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia told the club's website.

"The memories he leaves us with will not fade. He provided all who watched Chelsea play with great entertainment and many match-winning contributions, and for that we thank Eden enormously.