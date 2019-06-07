(CNN) A British woman who served almost 10 years in prison for killing her abusive husband with a hammer will not face a retrial, a judge has ruled, after her murder conviction was quashed in February.

Georgina Challen, who goes by Sally, said she killed her husband, Richard, in August 2010 after he subjected her to years of emotional abuse. The following year, Challen, 65, was convicted of his murder and jailed for life.

In February, London's Court of Appeal quashed her conviction and ordered a new trial, the Press Association reported, citing new information about Challen's psychiatric state when she killed her husband.

Challen, who pleaded not guilty to the murder charge but admitted manslaughter, was subsequently released on bail ahead of a second trial scheduled to begin on July 1.

At a hearing at London's Old Bailey Friday, Judge Andrew Edis accepted her plea of manslaughter, sparing her a second murder trial, the Press Assocation reported. Prosecutor Caroline Carberry said the decision was based on a psychiatric report that found Challen was suffering from an "adjustment disorder" at the time of her husband's death.

