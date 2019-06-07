(CNN) A prominent Russian investigative journalist, known for his reporting on corruption, has been arrested in Moscow, according to the state news agency TASS.

Ivan Golunov was arrested Thursday after being accused of possessing and attempting to sell drugs. His lawyer and colleagues have accused police of planting the drugs on the 36-year-old and framing him, Reuters reported.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called for Golunov's release as well as investigate allegations that he had been beaten in police custody.

"Russian authorities should immediately drop their charges against Ivan Golunov, release him, and investigate allegations of mistreatment of the journalist in police custody," said Gulnoza Said, CPJ's Europe and Central Asia program coordinator.

"Russia has a long history of politically motivated charges against independent reporters. Investigative journalism is treated as a crime where it ought to be viewed as a public service."

