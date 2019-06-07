Kate Spade's husband posts moving tribute to the late designer

(CNN) It's been a year since the death of designer Kate Spade and her late husband, Andy Spade, paid tribute to her in a touching post on Friday.

Andy Spade shared that he and their daughter have planted a tree in Kate's memory.

"Dear Katy, this tree is for you," he wrote. "Bea and [I] are planting it outside of our big window to keep your magical spirit and energy close to us everyday. It will bless our new home in California and radiate your essence 365 days a year. For your beauty, intelligence and grace under