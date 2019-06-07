(CNN) Happiness Begins... again for the Jonas Brothers as they release their highly anticipated first studio album in almost a decade.

The album "Happiness Begins" includes singles "Sucker" and "Cool," but really what the internet is burning up about right now are two beautiful love ballads: one written for Sophie Turner and another that alludes to Nick Jonas' wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Jonas Brothers fans have been impatiently waiting since Joe, Kevin and Nick teased their reunion at the end of February with an Instagram post captioned, "Midnight ET #Sucker."