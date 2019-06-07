Breaking News

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'on and off' for the past year, source says

By Marianne Garvey

Updated 12:11 PM ET, Fri June 7, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper in January at the Golden Globe Awards
Irina Shayk and Bradley Cooper in January at the Golden Globe Awards

(CNN)Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been privately "on and off" for about a year now, an insider who has worked with Cooper told CNN.

The relationship has been strained, according to the source, over Cooper's "intense" work-ethic during production and press for "A Star Is Born."
"He's into bettering himself, and his career and doesn't want distractions," the source said. "When he does a role, he stays in character, at least partly, all during filming."
Cooper, 44 and Shayk, 33, have reportedly split, according to a story first published by People, after being in a relationship for four years.