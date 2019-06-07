Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk 'on and off' for the past year, source says

(CNN) Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk have been privately "on and off" for about a year now, an insider who has worked with Cooper told CNN.

The relationship has been strained, according to the source, over Cooper's "intense" work-ethic during production and press for "A Star Is Born."

"He's into bettering himself, and his career and doesn't want distractions," the source said. "When he does a role, he stays in character, at least partly, all during filming."