'Big Little Lies' should gift us more sequels

(CNN)Television is a powerful medium.
The small screen is big enough to power a "Big Little Lies" sequel with an A-list cast, even though it was originally intended to be a one-season run.
The limited series is based on the novel of the same name by Liane Moriarty, but she didn't pen the sequel until there were pleas for more "Lies" after Season 1.
"I've never written a sequel for any of my books, so my first reaction was that there should not be a season two," Moriarty told Elle after the miniseries aired. "I always tend to think I've put my poor characters through enough! Having said that, season one was so fantastic and I do understand the desire not to let these characters go."<