Save big on Xbox consoles, games and accessories

Story highlights Now's the time to score big savings on all things Xbox

The Xbox E3 2019 deals let you save on the Xbox One, One X, accessories and games

Team Xbox is prepping for a big keynote Sunday at E3, the annual gaming convention, but it's also unleashing a plethora of deals to celebrate the event. Xbox calls it "Deals Unlocked E3 Week" and you can score big savings on almost everything.

The new Fortnite Battle Royale Xbox One S Console is down to $249 from $299, and the All-Digital Xbox One S is just $199, down from $249. There are similar discounts for other console bundles like Tom Clancy's The Division 2 ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com) and NBA 2K19 ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com).

Want to game with some friends? You can save $10 on the classic Wireless Controllers ($49.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com), plus special edition variants are seeing price cuts. If you need to expand the storage of your Xbox, the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox is just $79.99. Controller charging stands, headsets and even console skins are also on sale.

And what good is a console without games? Digital editions and physical games are seeing a ton of price drops. Forza Motorsport 7 is $24.99, down from $49.99, Grand Theft Auto V is $29.99, reduced from $59.99, and Just Dance 2019 is just $19.99, down from $39.99.

Let's walk through our favorite deals from Xbox's E3 2019 week of savings.

Consoles and Accessories

Microsoft's latest Xbox One S drops the disc drive and is all digital. Plus you get three games out of the box.

Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ($199, originally $249; microsoft.com) Out of the box, you'll be able to try the new "neighborhood" mode in NBA 2K19.

NBA 2K19 Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com) The price might be low on this headset, but the quality is high, with 40mm directional drivers inside.

Kingston HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Gaming Headset ($29.99, originally $39.99; microsoft.com) The NBA 2K19 bundle includes an all-black One X and the latest iteration of NBA 2K.

NBA 2K19 Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com)

Along with the regular console and controller, you'll get a copy of The Division 2.

Tom Clancy's The Divison 2 Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com)

If you're a fan of the Metro Saga, this bundle will satisfy your appetite with three games included.

Metro Saga Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com)

The Anthem bundle includes the console, a controller, the game and a month of EA Access. Anthem Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com)

If you're into technology, you'll love this Phantom edition controller that lets you see the tech that powers it. Phantom White Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller ($59.99, originally $69.99; microsoft.com) This controller sports a vibrant red metallic paint job that will certainly stand out.

Sport Red Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller ($59.99, originally $69.99; microsoft.com)

This bundle includes a download code for The Division 2, and thanks to 1TB of storage in the One X, you'll be able to grow your game library.

Tom Clancy's The Divison 2 Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com) The Cloud II from HyperX features virtual 7.1 surround sound and passive noise cancellation. Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset ($79.99, originally $99.99; microsoft.com) Score a copy of Fallout 76 and a black Xbox One X console with 1TB of storage.

Fallout 76 Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com) If you're looking for an easy way to expand the storage of your Xbox, you can't go wrong with this drive.

Seagate Game Drive 2TB for Xbox ($79.99, originally $89.99; microsoft.com)

You can get the classic Xbox Controller in black or white.

Xbox Wireless Controller ($49.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com) You'll be tasked with saving the world as you get Shadow of the Tomb Raider out of the box in this console bundle.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com) You'll score an extra controller in the box, plus the traditional One X console.

Xbox One X Robot White 1TB Console with a second controller ($399, originally $558.99; microsoft.com)

Want to race in all four seasons? Forza Horizon 4 has you covered, and the rumble of the Xbox wireless controller enhances the experience. Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com)

This Microsoft Store exclusive bundle gets you a purple console and controller, along with some Fortnite loot.

Fortnite Battle Royale Special Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com) Looking for a nostalgic feeling? This skin will turn your Xbox One X into a classic Xbox.

'Original Xbox' Console Skin for Xbox One X ($19.99, originally $29.99; microsoft.com) 1 of 19 Hide Caption

Games

Play solo or with a friend to infiltrate and take down crime lords. Crackdown 3 ($29.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com) Enter the arena and prove yourself in contests of treasure hunting and seafaring, or embark on a voyage to explore the world of pirates with your trusty crew. Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition ($29.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)

This party favorite now uses your smartphone to track your moves and earn your points. Just Dance 2019 ($19.99, originally $39.99; microsoft.com)

How will you survive the apocalypse? State of Decay 2 ($14.99, originally $29.99; microsoft.com) Embark on a quest to find the Book of Ages. Super Lucky's Tale ($14.99, originally $29.99; microsoft.com)

Democracy or tyranny? Build and rule over your own nation with Tropico 6. Tropico 6 ($49.49, originally $54.99; microsoft.com)

Race more than 700 cars in 30 different destinations, experiencing 4k resolution in HDR. Forza Motorsport 7 ($24.99, originally $49.99; microsoft.com)

Become a legendary hero and influence the course of history. Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($24.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)

Create your very own zoo with nearly 200 different animal types. Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection ($14.99, originally $29.99; microsoft.com)

Become a Horizon Superstar in Forza Horizon 4, and collect over 450 unique cars. Forza Horizon 4 ($29.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)

An online action role-playing game with a world 4x bigger than the original. Fallout 76 ($29.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)

1 of 11 Hide Caption

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.