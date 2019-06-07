Save big on Xbox consoles, games and accessories
Story highlights
- Now's the time to score big savings on all things Xbox
- The Xbox E3 2019 deals let you save on the Xbox One, One X, accessories and games
Team Xbox is prepping for a big keynote Sunday at E3, the annual gaming convention, but it's also unleashing a plethora of deals to celebrate the event. Xbox calls it "Deals Unlocked E3 Week" and you can score big savings on almost everything.
The new Fortnite Battle Royale Xbox One S Console is down to $249 from $299, and the All-Digital Xbox One S is just $199, down from $249. There are similar discounts for other console bundles like Tom Clancy's The Division 2 ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com) and NBA 2K19 ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com).
Want to game with some friends? You can save $10 on the classic Wireless Controllers ($49.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com), plus special edition variants are seeing price cuts. If you need to expand the storage of your Xbox, the Seagate Game Drive for Xbox is just $79.99. Controller charging stands, headsets and even console skins are also on sale.
And what good is a console without games? Digital editions and physical games are seeing a ton of price drops. Forza Motorsport 7 is $24.99, down from $49.99, Grand Theft Auto V is $29.99, reduced from $59.99, and Just Dance 2019 is just $19.99, down from $39.99.
Let's walk through our favorite deals from Xbox's E3 2019 week of savings.
Consoles and Accessories
Microsoft's latest Xbox One S drops the disc drive and is all digital. Plus you get three games out of the box.
Xbox One S All-Digital Edition ($199, originally $249; microsoft.com)
Out of the box, you'll be able to try the new "neighborhood" mode in NBA 2K19.
NBA 2K19 Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com)
The price might be low on this headset, but the quality is high, with 40mm directional drivers inside.
Kingston HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Gaming Headset ($29.99, originally $39.99; microsoft.com)
The NBA 2K19 bundle includes an all-black One X and the latest iteration of NBA 2K.
NBA 2K19 Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com)
Along with the regular console and controller, you'll get a copy of The Division 2.
Tom Clancy's The Divison 2 Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com)
If you're a fan of the Metro Saga, this bundle will satisfy your appetite with three games included.
Metro Saga Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com)
The Anthem bundle includes the console, a controller, the game and a month of EA Access. Anthem Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com)
If you're into technology, you'll love this Phantom edition controller that lets you see the tech that powers it. Phantom White Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller ($59.99, originally $69.99; microsoft.com)
This controller sports a vibrant red metallic paint job that will certainly stand out.
Sport Red Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller ($59.99, originally $69.99; microsoft.com)
This bundle includes a download code for The Division 2, and thanks to 1TB of storage in the One X, you'll be able to grow your game library.
Tom Clancy's The Divison 2 Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com)
The Cloud II from HyperX features virtual 7.1 surround sound and passive noise cancellation. Kingston HyperX Cloud II Headset ($79.99, originally $99.99; microsoft.com)
Score a copy of Fallout 76 and a black Xbox One X console with 1TB of storage.
Fallout 76 Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com)
If you're looking for an easy way to expand the storage of your Xbox, you can't go wrong with this drive.
Seagate Game Drive 2TB for Xbox ($79.99, originally $89.99; microsoft.com)
You can get the classic Xbox Controller in black or white.
Xbox Wireless Controller ($49.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)
You'll be tasked with saving the world as you get Shadow of the Tomb Raider out of the box in this console bundle.
Shadow of the Tomb Raider Xbox One X 1TB Bundle ($399, originally $499; microsoft.com)
You'll score an extra controller in the box, plus the traditional One X console.
Xbox One X Robot White 1TB Console with a second controller ($399, originally $558.99; microsoft.com)
Want to race in all four seasons? Forza Horizon 4 has you covered, and the rumble of the Xbox wireless controller enhances the experience. Forza Horizon 4 Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com)
This Microsoft Store exclusive bundle gets you a purple console and controller, along with some Fortnite loot.
Fortnite Battle Royale Special Xbox One S 1TB Bundle ($249, originally $299; microsoft.com)
Looking for a nostalgic feeling? This skin will turn your Xbox One X into a classic Xbox.
'Original Xbox' Console Skin for Xbox One X ($19.99, originally $29.99; microsoft.com)
Games
Play solo or with a friend to infiltrate and take down crime lords. Crackdown 3 ($29.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)
Enter the arena and prove yourself in contests of treasure hunting and seafaring, or embark on a voyage to explore the world of pirates with your trusty crew. Sea of Thieves: Anniversary Edition ($29.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)
This party favorite now uses your smartphone to track your moves and earn your points. Just Dance 2019 ($19.99, originally $39.99; microsoft.com)
How will you survive the apocalypse? State of Decay 2 ($14.99, originally $29.99; microsoft.com)
Embark on a quest to find the Book of Ages. Super Lucky's Tale ($14.99, originally $29.99; microsoft.com)
Democracy or tyranny? Build and rule over your own nation with Tropico 6. Tropico 6 ($49.49, originally $54.99; microsoft.com)
Race more than 700 cars in 30 different destinations, experiencing 4k resolution in HDR. Forza Motorsport 7 ($24.99, originally $49.99; microsoft.com)
Become a legendary hero and influence the course of history. Assassin's Creed Odyssey ($24.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)
Create your very own zoo with nearly 200 different animal types. Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection ($14.99, originally $29.99; microsoft.com)
Become a Horizon Superstar in Forza Horizon 4, and collect over 450 unique cars. Forza Horizon 4 ($29.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)
An online action role-playing game with a world 4x bigger than the original. Fallout 76 ($29.99, originally $59.99; microsoft.com)
