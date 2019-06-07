Top sales to shop this week, ahead of Father's Day

Story highlights Father's Day is fast approaching!

Father's Day is quickly approaching, which means now is the time to order that gift for your dad, grandpa, husband or anyone in your life who holds the "dad" title in some way. Luckily, getting a meaningful gift doesn't have to be super pricey. We've covered Father's Day gifts at every price range, which includes an under $50 category if you're not looking to break the bank. If you're an Amazon Prime member and want to avoid shipping costs, we've also rounded up some great Father's Day gifts you can buy on Amazon.

And as with most holidays, retailers and websites are also offering savings this Father's Day. We've rounded up some of the best sales on the web, so you can focus on browsing and finding the perfect gift. Some are Father's Day specific promotions, others are just great sales that happen to be going on right now. Because even though it's ultimately the thought that counts, saving a little cash never hurt.

23andMe: Get $50 off the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service ($149, originally $199; 23andme.com) which features over 125 reports on ancestry, traits, health and more. The offer is good through June 17, and your order comes with complimentary gift wrapping. We've covered this kit before, and love how comprehensive yet detailed it is.

Eddie Bauer: Get up to 50% off shorts and capris and 30% off everything else, including Men's New Arrivals.

Fitbit: Save up to $50 and get free 2-day shipping on orders over $50 with code DADSDAY2 through June 15.

Lord & Taylor: Use code FRIENDS for 30% off almost all regular, sale and clearance items and 25% off watches as part of the Lord & Taylor Friends + Family Sale now through June 17.

Marshall: Get up to 40% off select Marshall headphones and speakers.

Nordstrom: Find thousands of pieces at up to 60% off in Nordstrom's Men's Sale section. One of our favorites, the ECCO Soft VII Lace-Up Sneaker ($74.96, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com) is now 50% off.

Old Navy: Use code SWEET for 20% off everything including Father's Day Favorites.

Perry Ellis: Now through June 16, get 40% off purchases of $200 and 50% off purchases of $300. That's a potential savings of over $150. The best part? Pieces from their Father's Day Gift Guide are included in the offer.

REI: Shop the REI's sale section for savings of up to 75% on Men's Clothing and 65% off Camping and Hiking gear. Right now, you can get the United By Blue Bison Puffer Insulated Jacket ($56.83, originally $228; rei.com) for 75% off.

Timberland: Get an extra 20% off select clothing and accessories automatically after adding them to your cart.

UNTUCKit: Shop the UNTUCKit sale section for savings of over 50% off. You'll be able to save big on brand favorites like the Hildalgo shirt ($58, originally $98; untuckit.com) which is now over 40% off. Plus you can get another 20% off if it's your first purchase.