Last-minute shoppers can still score these Father's Day gifts

Story highlights It's not too late to get the perfect gift for Father's Day

We've rounded up products that dads will love and that offer free two-day shipping

We're already well into June, but it's not too late to get the dads in your life the perfect gifts for Father's Day. (Not saying you forgot, but -- it's on Sunday, June 16!)

We've rounded up products that dads will love, and which just so happen to offer free two-day shipping — meaning your pops never has to know he raised a last-minute shopper.

Whatever your budget, shop our picks for gifts that will arrive in time for the holiday.

1. Grow a Beard brush and comb set ($9.96, originally $23.99; amazon.com)

An inexpensive yet highly rated grooming kit that includes a beard brush, a dual-size bamboo comb and a pair of moustache scissors. The brush is made from boar bristles, which are meant to remove dirt while stimulating oil production for a cleaner, shinier beard. The comb is small enough for a guy to stick in his pocket so he can stay sleek on the go.

Dad can take his grooming one step further if you toss in a bottle of the best-selling Ranger Co. organic beard oil ($13.27; amazon.com), designed to keep beards soft and skin itch-free.

2. Anker SoundCore 2 portable speaker ($39.99; amazon.com)

Both wireless and waterproof, Anker's SoundCore 2 is an excellent Bluetooth speaker at a fair price. The SoundCore 2 boasts 24 hours of playback, a 66-foot Bluetooth range, and an attention to audio quality, making it a great companion for dads during beach days, cookouts or camping.

3. Hydro Flask Vacuum-Insulated water bottle ($34.95; amazon.com)

This ultimate water bottle keep drinks icy cold anywhere from the beach to the golf course. Hydro Flask's stainless steel bottles feature double wall insulation that promises to keep cold drinks frosty for up to 24 hours, and hot drinks hot up to six. The 24-ounce bottle is the perfect size for daily hydration. If your dad doesn't need a water bottle, Hydro Flask's koozie-esque 12-ounce cooler cup ($24.95; amazon.com) and Unbound 24L Soft Cooler tote ($274.95; amazon.com) are other great picks.

4. Amazon Fire TV Stick ($34.99; amazon.com)

The Fire TV Stick makes it easy for your dad or grandpa to watch his favorite shows on streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and of course Amazon Prime, right on his HDTV. The simple setup doesn't require a cable subscription — just Wi-Fi. And because the Fire Stick works with any HDTV, your dad can toss it in his bag and keep up with his favorite shows on the road.

5. Oxo Brew coffee grinder ($99.95; amazon.com)

For the dad who's serious about his coffee, a grinder is essential. This quality option from Oxo boasts an impressive 15 grind settings, meaning he can get the perfect consistency for everything from espresso to cold brew to French press at the touch of a button.

If your dad wants something quieter/more portable and is willing to put in a little elbow grease, the JavaPresse manual grinder ($23.99; amazon.com) is a budget option that also gets rave reviews.

6. Weber Spirit II gas grill ($349; homedepot.com)

Last-minute doesn't have to mean low-budget. If you're ready to splurge a little bit (or maybe split the cost with your siblings), you can get this quality two-burner grill from Weber delivered to your dad's door in two days. The Spirit II comes with a 10-year warranty on all parts and gets 4.7 out of 5 stars from more than 2,200 reviews.

Looking for something a bit more tailgate-friendly? Weber's Smokey Joe Portable Charcoal Grill ($34.99; homedepot.com) is a highly rated, budget-friendly pick (and yes, it'll also get delivered on time).

7. Wittsy Glassware and Gifts 'I Got You A Mug' mug ($16.97; amazon.com)

A mug for your dad replete with an A+ dad joke — one that's perhaps all the more on the nose for those of us shopping last minute.

Is Pops more the sentimental type? This "One Awesome Dad" mug ($16.97; amazon.com) is a sweeter option, with a little moustache doodle to keep it from being too simple.

8. Cartman 39-piece tool set ($19.99; amazon.com)

A great value gift for the dad who's been carting around the same old rusty tools for years. The kit includes all the basics necessary for minor home repairs — tape measure, hammer, pliers, screwdriver with interchangeable bits, scissors, utility knife, etc. — and has earned 4.5 stars from more than 1,000 reviews.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailers' listed prices at the time of publication.