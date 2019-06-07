Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)A dating app opens new possibilities for travel, Kanye West takes London by storm and a new miniseries prompts big questions about race in America. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
It's the new show on Netflix that's got people talking. It centers on the Central Park Five -- a 1989 case where five teenagers were wrongfully convicting of raping a woman. CNN's Doug Criss shares why he couldn't even get past the show's trailer.
He aided undocumented immigrants in Arizona. Now he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Kanye West released a new line of sneakers and the lines are huge. For those outside of sneaker culture, here's why the new Yeezy Boost shoes are a big deal.
You could travel the world for love -- and get paid for it -- courtesy of this dating app.
Los Angeles spent more than $600 million last year to combat homelessness. Somehow, homelessness got worse. Churches may be part of the problem, writes journalist and political analyst LZ Granderson.
The royal family spent years batting back rumors that members were looking into or joining Trump properties. Here's why.
Leon Lomax, now 73, is still haunted by the choice his mother made. For decades, he has wondered: Did she want to give him up, or was she forced to?
NASA has said that Jupiter "is at its biggest and brightest this month." Those wanting to catch a glimpse of the planet and its rotating moons will only need a pair of binoculars.