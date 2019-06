(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:

-- Former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman while responding to her 911 call.

-- A man has been arrested after he discussed purchasing explosives with the intention of detonating them in New York's Times Square, a law enforcement source told CNN.

-- The US economy added 75,000 new jobs in May , a low number well below what experts had predicted. The report supports suspicions that the labor market is slowing down.