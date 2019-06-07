(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- A Russian destroyer almost collided with a US missile cruiser in international waters.
-- Former Minneapolis police Officer Mohamed Noor was sentenced to 12½ years in prison for the fatal shooting of a woman while responding to her 911 call.
-- A man has been arrested after he discussed purchasing explosives with the intention of detonating them in New York's Times Square, a law enforcement source told CNN.
-- The US economy added 75,000 new jobs in May, a low number well below what experts had predicted. The report supports suspicions that the labor market is slowing down.
-- A lesbian couple was beaten and robbed in a homophobic attack on a London bus, authorities said. Four teenagers were arrested in connection with the attack.
-- A "loud boom" surprised Las Vegas residents when a piece of a military plane fell to the ground in their neighborhood.
-- Madonna released a haunting video for the song "Dark Ballet" that draws inspiration from Joan of Arc.
-- Did you grow up dreaming of going to space as a kid? Here's your chance.
-- Germany is starting summer off on a high note with the world's tallest sandcastle.