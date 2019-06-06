Breaking News

How the moon played a crucial role during the D-Day invasion

By Ashley Strickland, CNN

Updated 6:36 AM ET, Thu June 6, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

American troops storm the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
American troops storm the beaches of Normandy, France, on June 6, 1944.
Hide Caption
1 of 18
The British Army&#39;s 50th Infantry Division lands on beaches in Normandy.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
The British Army's 50th Infantry Division lands on beaches in Normandy.
Hide Caption
2 of 18
Four Americans show off their shaved heads, which spell out the word &quot;hell,&quot; a few hours before arriving on the beaches of France.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
Four Americans show off their shaved heads, which spell out the word "hell," a few hours before arriving on the beaches of France.
Hide Caption
3 of 18
US troops wait to disembark a landing craft on D-Day. The Allies went to elaborate lengths to maintain secrecy and mislead Adolf Hitler. They employed double agents and used decoy tanks and phony bases in England to hide actual troop movements.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
US troops wait to disembark a landing craft on D-Day. The Allies went to elaborate lengths to maintain secrecy and mislead Adolf Hitler. They employed double agents and used decoy tanks and phony bases in England to hide actual troop movements.
Hide Caption
4 of 18
US paratroopers fix their static lines before a jump over Normandy on D-Day.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
US paratroopers fix their static lines before a jump over Normandy on D-Day.
Hide Caption
5 of 18
US troops huddle behind the protective front of their landing craft as it nears a beachhead in France. Smoke in the background is naval gunfire giving cover to troops on land. Germans rained mortars and artillery down on Allied troops, killing many before they could even get out of their boats. Fighting was especially fierce at Omaha Beach, where Nazi fighters nearly wiped out the first wave of invading forces and left the survivors struggling for cover.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
US troops huddle behind the protective front of their landing craft as it nears a beachhead in France. Smoke in the background is naval gunfire giving cover to troops on land. Germans rained mortars and artillery down on Allied troops, killing many before they could even get out of their boats. Fighting was especially fierce at Omaha Beach, where Nazi fighters nearly wiped out the first wave of invading forces and left the survivors struggling for cover.
Hide Caption
6 of 18
Tank landing ships, each towing a protective barrage balloon, leave the English coast carrying supplies to the French beachhead.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
Tank landing ships, each towing a protective barrage balloon, leave the English coast carrying supplies to the French beachhead.
Hide Caption
7 of 18
US troops and vehicles are ready to disembark.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
US troops and vehicles are ready to disembark.
Hide Caption
8 of 18
Commandos with the British Royal Navy&#39;s 4th Special Service Brigade advance to Juno Beach.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
Commandos with the British Royal Navy's 4th Special Service Brigade advance to Juno Beach.
Hide Caption
9 of 18
US Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, supreme commander of the Allied forces, gives the order of the day to paratroopers in England. &quot;Full victory — nothing else&quot; was the command just before they boarded their planes to participate in the first wave. The invasion — code-named Operation Overlord — had been brewing for more than two years.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
US Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower, supreme commander of the Allied forces, gives the order of the day to paratroopers in England. "Full victory — nothing else" was the command just before they boarded their planes to participate in the first wave. The invasion — code-named Operation Overlord — had been brewing for more than two years.
Hide Caption
10 of 18
Landing craft and a fleet of protection vessels approach Omaha Beach.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
Landing craft and a fleet of protection vessels approach Omaha Beach.
Hide Caption
11 of 18
American troops help their injured comrades after their landing craft was fired upon. Although the true number of casualties on D-Day will never be known, it is estimated that approximately 10,000 Allied soldiers were killed, wounded and or were missing in action.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
American troops help their injured comrades after their landing craft was fired upon. Although the true number of casualties on D-Day will never be known, it is estimated that approximately 10,000 Allied soldiers were killed, wounded and or were missing in action.
Hide Caption
12 of 18
Allied soldiers arrive on a beach.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
Allied soldiers arrive on a beach.
Hide Caption
13 of 18
These US soldiers reached Omaha Beach by using a life raft.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
These US soldiers reached Omaha Beach by using a life raft.
Hide Caption
14 of 18
French soldiers arrive after Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
French soldiers arrive after Allied forces stormed the beaches of Normandy.
Hide Caption
15 of 18
Injured American soldiers wait to be moved to a field hospital after storming Omaha Beach.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
Injured American soldiers wait to be moved to a field hospital after storming Omaha Beach.
Hide Caption
16 of 18
This aerial photo shows a landing zone for British planes near Ranville, France.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
This aerial photo shows a landing zone for British planes near Ranville, France.
Hide Caption
17 of 18
Canadian soldiers place flowers on temporary graves for allied soldiers in Normandy.
Photos: In pictures: The Allied invasion of Normandy
Canadian soldiers place flowers on temporary graves for allied soldiers in Normandy.
Hide Caption
18 of 18
01 d day CROPRESTRICTED 04 dday03 d day RESTRICTEDD Day 0305 d dayD Day 1108 d dayD Day 06RESTRICTED 02 dday11 d day12 d day RESTRICTEDD Day 0214 d day15 d day RESTRICTED16 d day17 d day RESTRICTED18 d day RESTRICTED19 d day RESTRICTED

(CNN)The D-Day allied invasion of Normandy began with paratroopers and soldiers coasting through the air on gliders in the darkness of the early morning hours. And a full moon lit the way.

They landed on the beach first, captured coastal bridges and opened roadways for the incoming fleet carrying troops.
Many historical accounts cite the importance of a late-rising moon in making the airborne assault successful, allowing for secrecy.
However, Texas State University astronomer Donald Olson says these accounts are incorrect and the moon rose early that fateful day. The description of a late-rising moon was counter to statements from General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Prime Minister Winston Churchill. The Allied leaders noted the full moon as key to guiding the way of each stage of the assault between June 5 and 6.
    D-Day: What happened during the Normandy landings?
    D-Day: What happened during the Normandy landings?
    And Olson realized that a late-rising moon didn't match the tide during the invasion. When he used astronomical software, Olson saw that the moon rose early that day.
    Read More
    "It's not a late-rising Moon. The Moon actually rose before sunset on June 5 and remained in the sky all night long," Olson said. "It didn't set until after sunrise. It was reaching the highest point in the sky at 1:19 a.m., near the time of the British Pegasus Bridge assault and just as the American airborne operations began."
    He was able to trace the error back to its original source.
    "Why do so many authors use the same phrase, 'a late-rising Moon?' They're all following Cornelius Ryan, who wrote that in his book, 'The Longest Day,' " Olson said. "It's pretty clear that he's the one who spread it, but he's not the one who said it first. I traced it back to Walter Bedell Smith."
    Smith was Eisenhower's chief of staff between 1942 and 1945. After the war, Smith wrote a series of articles for the Saturday Evening Post describing the motivations behind the actions of the Allies during the war.
    This plane flew on D-Day. Now it&#39;s back in the air
    This plane flew on D-Day. Now it's back in the air
    Smith wrote, "For the airborne landings ... we needed a late-rising full Moon, so the pilots could approach their objectives in darkness, but have moonlight to pick out the drop zones."
    In fact, those who planned the invasion had clear requirements: plentiful moonlight over the course of the entire evening and a low tide near sunrise.
    Given the position of the sun and moon in relation to the Earth, which determines the strength and time of the tide, as well as when that tide would occur on this specific part of the Normandy coast, a full or new moon was required. In order for it to occur during the full moon, the Allies had their pick of June 5, 6 or 7.
    Britain&#39;s mixed-race GI babies want to know why they were given away
    Britain's mixed-race GI babies want to know why they were given away
    None of these evenings had a late-rising moon.
    "A spring invasion in May or June was ideal, because that would leave the entire summer for the Allied forces to drive back the German forces before bad weather set in with the coming of fall and winter," Olson said. "Invasion preparations weren't complete by May, so General Dwight D. Eisenhower postponed the assault until June.
    "The Allies wanted low water so they could blow up the German's beach obstacles, but they also wanted rising water so that they could beach a craft and not get stranded," Olson explained.
    "If they landed on a falling tide, the landing craft would be stuck there for as much as the 12 hours. That's an important part of the D-Day plan -- rising water, just after low tide."
    They landed at low tide, but it would begin rising soon -- and quickly.
    Unfortunately, the timing of the tide was a challenge for the the Allies in another way. On the beach during landing, there was a 19-foot difference between low and high tide. During low tide, the normally underwater beach obstacles placed by the Germans were exposed and could be destroyed.
      But there was only about 30 minutes before the tide rose, and the demolition teams had to operate much quicker than they expected while under enemy fire on Omaha Beach.
      At 7 a.m., the tide was rising 1 foot every 10 minutes and surging, so the demolition teams could only clear five of the obstacles rather than the 16 they initially planned. The remaining beach obstacles, which could tear destructive holes in ships or explode on impact, succeeded in their design of taking Allied lives. Later, the beach would be known as "Bloody Omaha."