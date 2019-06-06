The asteroid supposedly the size of a football field that people are freaking out about? Don't sweat it

(CNN) You may have seen reports that a massive asteroid the size of a football field is hurtling toward Earth.

Although the European Space Agency (ESA) has placed asteroid 2006QV89 on its Risk List, there's no reason to sound the alarms just yet.

It's not that big

First of all, it's probably not as big as you think it is. The object is roughly 40 meters in diameter, according to the ESA. A football field is 48.5 meters wide and 109 meters long.

For comparison, some of the other asteroids on the Risk List measure 900 and 375 meters in diameter.

Read More