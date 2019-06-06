Here's how to change your profile pic to celebrate Pride

(CNN) For many people, it's time to remember a key rule of Pride month: showing support for the LGBTQ community by plastering rainbows.

Pride-themed products and symbols have seen an explosion in popularity, and now between stickers, T-shirts, buttons, bags, flags and magnets, you can quite literally show your stripes anywhere.

That goes for your digital life, too. Facebook in particular makes it easy to add a little rainbow spirit to your profile.

Just click on your profile picture and it will give you the option of adding a Pride-themed rainbow frame or filter.

From here, you can browse different options and use the preview feature to test out each look. Once you find your keeper, click "use as profile picture" to finalize the edit.