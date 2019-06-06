High winds hamper rescue of four hikers stranded for days on Mount Rainier

(CNN) Dozens of rangers in Washington state are working to rescue four hikers who've been stranded on Mount Rainier since Monday.

The four hikers encountered difficulties during their trek due to high winds, the National Park Service said. They began their ascent from White River Campground on Friday, but the blustery conditions destroyed their tents and other climbing equipment, authorities said.

Officials identified the men as Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy of Portland, Oregon; Ruslan Khasbulatov of Jersey City, New Jersey; Vasily Aushev of New York; and Kostya "Constantine" Toporov of New York.

A park helicopter found the four men signaling for help at 13,500 feet below Liberty Cap on the north side of the mountain. Strong winds impeded the rescue efforts and the dropping of supplies, the park service said.

On Tuesday, efforts were made to rescue the climbers but the windy conditions prevented crews from getting to them. Multiple efforts were made but winds had picked up and the visibility was poor, authorities said. About 25 rangers from Mount Rainier National Park have worked daily to try and remove the men from the summit.

