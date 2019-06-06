Four hikers who were stranded near the Mount Rainier summit have been rescued

(CNN) Park rangers successfully rescued four hikers who were stranded near the summit of Mount Rainier National Park since Monday.

The four climbers are suffering from exposure to the cold, the National Park Service said. They were transported on Thursday to local hospitals for treatment.

Officials identified the men as Yevgeniy Krasnitskiy of Portland, Oregon; Ruslan Khasbulatov of Jersey City, New Jersey; Vasily Aushev of New York; and Kostya "Constantine" Toporov of New York.

The hikers began their ascent of Mount Rainier on Friday from White River campground but stumbled upon trouble due to high winds, which destroyed their tents and other equipment, the National Park Service said.

The park's communications center received a 911 call on Monday saying they were stranded at 13,500 feet near the top of the Liberty Ridge climbing route.

Four climbers rescued from near the summit of Mount Rainier: https://t.co/eO0YQD4GUH -kl — MountRainierNPS (@MountRainierNPS) June 6, 2019

