New York Jets player Le'Veon Bell's girlfriends allegedly stole $520,000 worth of jewelry from him, police say

(CNN) NFL running back Le'Veon Bell is out $520,000 after two women allegedly disappeared with all of his jewelry, according to a police report.

The New York Jets player said he left his girlfriends alone at his Florida residence to go to the gym on May 25, the police report said. He returned about two hours later to find that both of the women had left.

When he entered his closet, he noticed that some items were displaced and his blue jewelry case was open and empty, according to the police report.

The missing items are two gold Cuban link chains with diamonds, a gold chain with a black panther pendant which contained black and white diamonds, a rose gold Rolex presidential watch and a two tone rose gold and white gold Cuban link bracelet.

Detectives in Hollywood, Florida, are actively investigating the case.

