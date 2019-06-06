Frederic J. Brown/AFP/Getty Images A homeless person sleeps in downtown Los Angeles on May 24. In pictures: L.A.'s homelessness crisis

The homeless population in Los Angeles County has increased to almost 60,000 people this year, despite the nation's booming economy and a major investment in combating the crisis.

That's an increase of 12% compared with the previous year, according to a report released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

"It is the height of contradiction that in the midst of great prosperity across the Golden State, we are also seeing unprecedented increases in homelessness," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. The crisis has been many years in the making with no easy fix in sight.