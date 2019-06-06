Breaking News
A homeless person sleeps in downtown Los Angeles on May 24.
Updated 11:45 AM ET, Thu June 6, 2019

The homeless population in Los Angeles County has increased to almost 60,000 people this year, despite the nation's booming economy and a major investment in combating the crisis.

That's an increase of 12% compared with the previous year, according to a report released by the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority.

"It is the height of contradiction that in the midst of great prosperity across the Golden State, we are also seeing unprecedented increases in homelessness," said Los Angeles County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas. The crisis has been many years in the making with no easy fix in sight.

Travis Stanley, who said he has been homeless for three months and is a Navy veteran, poses for a portrait on June 5 beneath an overpass where he usually sleeps.
A child rides her scooter past a homeless person in Santa Monica on June 3.
Homeless people gather on the streets of Skid Row near downtown Los Angeles on March 1. A lack of affordable housing in the city is the primary factor driving the spike in homelessness, according to Mayor Eric Garcetti.
A homeless person sleeps on the sidewalk in Skid Row on June 4.
Tents and homeless people's belongings crowd a sidewalk in Skid Row on May 30. The city of Los Angeles agreed on May 29 to allow homeless people on Skid Row to keep their property and not have it seized, providing the items are not too bulky or hazardous.
A homeless man sleeps on a sidewalk in Los Angeles on March 10.
A tour bus passes a homeless encampment located beneath an overpass on June 5.
A man gestures while seated beside a Skid Row painting on May 30.
Pedestrians walk past a tent on Skid Row on May 30.
Carlos Gonzalez Jr., an Army veteran who was stationed in Japan and Thailand, talks about his living situation before going to sleep in a Safe Parking LA location near a Veterans Affairs health care center in Los Angeles on February 11. Half a dozen such lots monitored by security guards have sprung up in the Los Angeles area in the last year, offering a temporary 12-hour safe haven for some of the estimated 9,000 people across the city who live in their cars or RVs.
A pedestrian walks past a man sleeping on a sidewalk in Los Angeles on May 30.
Tents and tarps erected by homeless people are shown along the sidewalks in Skid Row on June 4.
A man lies on the sidewalk in Los Angeles on June 5.
A homeless person sleeps on the sidewalk next to a Los Angeles County vehicle on June 4.
A homeless man walks along a street lined with trash across from a Los Angeles police station on May 30.
A homeless person's tent is pitched on a sidewalk underneath Interstate 110 on January 3.
