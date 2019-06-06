Firefighters jump into Louisiana floodwaters to save a woman's life

(CNN) Two Baton Rouge firefighters dove right into the dangerous water on Thursday morning to rescue a motorist trapped in her car.

"We were just doing what any firefighter would do," the pair said in a statement.

CNN affiliate WBRZ captured the dramatic moment on camera in Baton Rouge, Louisiana's capital city..

The firefighters were in the area rescuing another motorist when they noticed a car trying to cross the high floodwater, Baton Rouge Fire Department's Public Information Officer Curt Monte told CNN.

The area is near a railroad underpass and the current quickly swept the car away with the woman trapped inside.

Read More