Detroit police are looking for a possible serial killer and rapist targeting sex workers

(CNN) Detroit police are looking for a possible serial killer and rapist they say may be targeting sex workers on the city's east side.

Authorities have found the bodies of three women whose deaths appear to be connected, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said during a media briefing on Wednesday.

Police opened an investigation after discovering a partially dressed, deceased woman in a vacant building on March 19, Craig said. Investigators first believed that the woman had died of a drug overdose, but a medical examiner ruled that she died of blunt force trauma, he said.

The body of another woman was discovered in a vacant building five days later, Craig said. And on Wednesday, a sex worker reported walking into a vacant dwelling and discovering the "long deceased" body of a third woman, the chief said.

Police believe the suspect is targeting sex workers in their early 50s and that the cases are the act of one person. One victim was 52 years old and another was 53, Craig said.

